5 Best Sci-Fi Shows Of 2025, Ranked

There's a lot you can say about 2025 as a year, but one thing that may be difficult to claim is that there was a lack of great sci-fi shows on television and streaming. While you can go retro and watch some '70s sci-fi classics everyone needs to see at least once, it may be more fun to ring in 2026 by catching up on some of the best sci-fi shows to come out this year.

The best content from this year is going to take you back to work, have you chasing aliens, see you explore the upside down, and even deal with a virus that has overcome nearly all of humanity. However, it's not just our opinions presented here: Critics and audiences across the web have also given high praise to everything you'll find below.

So grab yourself a tub of popcorn and a remote, because we've got five shows that are going to keep you glued to your couch well into the new year. Once you're done, you can also check out some mind-bending sci-fi movies based on classic short stories, should the list below not scratch your itch for everything out of this world.