5 Best Sci-Fi Shows Of 2025, Ranked
There's a lot you can say about 2025 as a year, but one thing that may be difficult to claim is that there was a lack of great sci-fi shows on television and streaming. While you can go retro and watch some '70s sci-fi classics everyone needs to see at least once, it may be more fun to ring in 2026 by catching up on some of the best sci-fi shows to come out this year.
The best content from this year is going to take you back to work, have you chasing aliens, see you explore the upside down, and even deal with a virus that has overcome nearly all of humanity. However, it's not just our opinions presented here: Critics and audiences across the web have also given high praise to everything you'll find below.
So grab yourself a tub of popcorn and a remote, because we've got five shows that are going to keep you glued to your couch well into the new year. Once you're done, you can also check out some mind-bending sci-fi movies based on classic short stories, should the list below not scratch your itch for everything out of this world.
Severance (Apple TV)
It's time once again to praise Kier. After a 3-year delay at least partially due to the 2023 Hollywood Writers strike, the second season of "Severance" finally arrived, and it was most certainly worth the wait. If you're behind, we can catch you up on each character leading up to the Season 2 finale, though it's likely worth catching up with each episode, as critic Ana Yorke from PopMatters states, "It is to be expected that the sci-fi genre, if not television itself, will be measured against it ['Severance'] for years to come."
After the epic cliffhanger that was the end of the first season, Season 2 finds Mark S. (Adam Scott) returning to Lumon five months after the events of the Season 1 finale. Along with discovering that Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) has received a promotion, Mark S. also learns that his teammates have been replaced. In addition to Scott and Tillman, "Severance" also stars Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, and Zach Cherry.
We already have a ton of questions from this season that we hope Season 3 of Severance answers, but critics, audiences, and even award shows are giving the season high praise. Along with a 94% Tomatometer score and a 73% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 also took home eight Emmy Awards in 2025, though some viewers feel that the second season drags along as compared to the first. It's currently streaming on Apple TV, and a third season has been confirmed. This time, hopefully, we won't be kept waiting for another three years.
Resident Alien (SYFY)
While not the only show on this list saying goodbye this year, "Resident Alien" has had a strong run throughout its four seasons. Along with winning Best Cable Series (Comedy) at the 2021 Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, the series is also up for a Best Genre Comedy Television Series award for the 2025 Saturn Awards. Back in April, we even considered it one of 100 best shows streaming on Netflix, as we just can't look past the charm of the series.
"Resident Alien" follows the story of an alien (Alan Tudyk) hiding in a small Colorado town. After adopting the identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, the alien moves forward with its mission to destroy all humanity. However, things take an unexpected turn after the alien learns that a 9-year-old boy knows his true identity. Along with Tudyk, "Resident Alien" also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiefler.
Premiering June 6 of this year, Season 4 of "Resident Alien" currently holds an impressive 100% Tomatometer rating and a 91% Popcornmeter rating at Rotten Tomatoes. In a review for Screen Anarchy, critic Peter Martin states, "'Resident Alien is high-quality comfort foods; it's always good to have more." While highly reviewed, some feel Season 4 has too much heart. Nonetheless, we think it's something you should definitely watch, and you can catch the first three seasons on Netflix or watch the whole thing directly on Peacock.
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Vince Gilligan is back. As if having television hits like "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," and "The X-Files" under his belt wasn't enough, Gilligan returns with an all-new series that we think is one of the best sci-fi shows on TV. Folks across the internet have been going wild since the show premiered, with Google even giving a nod to the show in a rather clever way. Coming in at the end of the year with a November 7 two-episode premiere, the plot behind "Pluribus" is sure to hit home for anyone that gets tired of forcing a smile.
"Pluribus" follows the story of Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a writer out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who learns she is one of the last few survivors after an alien virus takes control of the Earth's population. In addition to "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" also stars Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Miriam Shor.
Along with the series premiere earning an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes upon release, the show instantly sailed to No. 1 on Apple TV and folks can't wait to see what happens next. At the time of this writing, the series holds a 98% Tomatometer score and a 68% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. While critics are giving the show high praise, some audiences do find that the series falls short. In a review for TheWrap, critic Rafael Motamayor states, "Rhea Seehorn shines as the most miserable person on Earth set on rebelling against a new order." The series is currently available to stream on Apple TV.
Alien: Earth (FX Networks)
While it's been a pretty solid year for original sci-fi programming, one of the most famous sci-fi franchises also got a television reboot this year and it's definitely earned its spot on this list. For anyone that's a fan of the "Alien" series, "Alien: Earth" is most definitely something you need to add to your TV show binge list. Premiering August 12 of this year, the new series is sure to satiate anyone who can't get enough of the chest-bursting franchise.
"Alien: Earth" takes place in 2120 – a time where five different corporations control an Earth where artificial and robotic beings coexist with humanity. After one company develops hybrids — individuals with fake bodies and real minds — things take a turn when these new beings make their own discovery. The series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, and Essie Davis, among others.
Along with a nomination for Best Drama Series for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, "Alien: Earth" currently holds a 94% Tomatometer rating and a 65% Popcornmeter rating. In a review for Pop Culture Happy Hour on NPR, critic Chris Klimek states, "This is show is like, if you took the Saturday morning cartoon version of 'Alien' but then gave it the absolute A production values and all of the permission for gnarly horror and profanity and violence and all the things we associate with 'Alien.'" However, some viewers feel the show doesn't live up to the original series. Nonetheless, we believe it's one of the best shows of the year, and you can find it streaming on Hulu.
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Considering what a cultural phenomenon the series has been, naturally we had to include the finale of "Stranger Things." With fans of "Severance" waiting years for the second season, fans of "Stranger Things" certainly know the feeling. Like "Severance," the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" fell victim to the 2023 Hollywood Writers strike — but also just like "Severance," the wait has been worthwhile. Fans were hyped to see the conclusion to this Duffer brothers story starring Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and more.
Season 5 of "Stranger Things" finds the gang aiming to vanquish Vecna once and for all — despite the obstacles that stand in their way. Currently, Season 5 boasts a 84% Tomatometer score and 82% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critic Alan French for Sunshine State Cineplex saying, "'Stranger Things' is finally moving its pieces onto the board for an epic goodbye." However, some fans of the show do have complaints about the longer running times for episodes this season.
The final season of "Stranger Things" has been split up into three different volumes. The first volume, which contains the first four episodes of the season, premiered in the U.S. November 26, with the second volume, containing three more episodes, arriving December 25. The finale will be available on Netflix December 31, along with all the other episodes, though Netflix is doing a special run of the finale in theaters. Fans of the series can visit st5finale.com to find official locations and showtimes near them.