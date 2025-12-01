5 Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Movies Based On Classic Short Stories

Watching a good sci-fi flick that leaves you feeling like your brain just went on a rollercoaster can be a great way to spend a Friday night indoors. Even if the recommendations from your favorite streaming services are accurate, you may still find yourself spending way too long scrolling past a list of titles that just aren't grabbing your attention. Worry not, however, as we've got just the thing for anyone who wants a sci-fi flick that'll have their brain contorting like a gymnast but that also takes cues and inspiration from some heavy-hitters in sci-fi literature. The following movies will have you traveling to Mars, uncovering propaganda, traveling through time, making contact with aliens, and performing freaky science experiments.

Along with each of these movies being absolutely mind-blowing, all of them are based on a classic short story, which means you can go back and read the original and see which one is better for scrambling your brain in all the right ways. We'll tell you exactly where you can find these movies online, but be aware that many of them will require a rental or access to a streaming subscription. So grab yourself a bowl of popcorn and a blanket, make sure you're taking full advantage of your Roku TV streaming stick, and get ready for a collection of films that will push your mind to its limits.