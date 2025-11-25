5 Roku TV Tips To Take Full Advantage Of Your Streaming Stick

If you're on the hunt for the best Chromecast alternatives on Amazon, chances are you've come across several users recommending Roku. It's one of those no-fuss streaming devices that are easy to set up and learn to use. Just plug it into your TV and follow the on-screen instructions. Before you know it, you'll be staring at the Roku home screen, where all the action starts.

Immediately after getting your Roku up and running, you should be able to use its basic features. You can choose any of the preinstalled apps to start streaming your favorite movies and shows, go to the Featured Free section to watch free content, or hop on Live TV to catch some live programs.

But there's actually more to Roku than just these front-and-center features. To take full advantage of this streaming device, you'll want to be familiar with some handy tricks and hidden features. Here are five Roku tips to try out today to unleash the device's full potential.