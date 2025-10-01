4 Best Google Chromecast Alternatives On Amazon According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When streaming movies and shows was still in its infancy, one of the original devices to get Netflix or Hulu on your TV screen was the Google Chromecast. Spanning multiple generations, these plug-and-play products once relied on "casting" from a phone or tablet for streams, but eventually switched over to a built-in UI powered by Google TV. But alas, in 2025, Google discontinued the Chromecast line.

Not only will Google no longer be producing new Chromecast models, but the company has already ceased support for some of the earlier versions of the device. This is a sign that it's time to start moving on to greener pastures, at least as far as streaming gadgets go. And fortunately, there is no shortage of options on the market.

One of the chief benefits of the Chromecast lineup was how inexpensive these products were, especially when they were on sale. Heck, at one point, you could get the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for only $20. To that end, we've put together a list of four highly rated Google Chromecast alternatives you can find on Amazon right now, and a few of our selections are pretty budget-friendly, too. So without further ado, let's dive into these Chromecast replacements.