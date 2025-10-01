4 Best Google Chromecast Alternatives On Amazon According To User Reviews
When streaming movies and shows was still in its infancy, one of the original devices to get Netflix or Hulu on your TV screen was the Google Chromecast. Spanning multiple generations, these plug-and-play products once relied on "casting" from a phone or tablet for streams, but eventually switched over to a built-in UI powered by Google TV. But alas, in 2025, Google discontinued the Chromecast line.
Not only will Google no longer be producing new Chromecast models, but the company has already ceased support for some of the earlier versions of the device. This is a sign that it's time to start moving on to greener pastures, at least as far as streaming gadgets go. And fortunately, there is no shortage of options on the market.
One of the chief benefits of the Chromecast lineup was how inexpensive these products were, especially when they were on sale. Heck, at one point, you could get the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for only $20. To that end, we've put together a list of four highly rated Google Chromecast alternatives you can find on Amazon right now, and a few of our selections are pretty budget-friendly, too. So without further ado, let's dive into these Chromecast replacements.
Roku Streaming Stick Plus
Roku streaming devices have been around even longer than the Chromecast, and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a great example of how far the brand has come over the years. Delivering up to 4K resolution and featuring support for every HDR format except Dolby Vision, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus brings sharp and colorful picture quality to the table.
That's on top of dual-band connectivity and a premium wireless receiver for pulling in the best Wi-Fi signal possible. This means you can expect little to no buffering when indulging in one of Roku's hundreds of entertainment apps. You'll find everything from Netflix and Prime Video to Tubi and The Roku Channel — an ad-supported hub of free movies and shows.
The Roku Plus' minimalist design frees up space for other AV components to plug into your TV, and the included Roku Voice Remote lets you search for apps, movies, and other types of content, using nothing but voice commands. You'll even be able to mirror your phone or tablet to the TV via Apple AirPlay, or you can use your Android device's Smart View dashboard to set up mirroring. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is only $40, and while it does sit at 4.6 stars, some Amazon reviewers wish some of the remote's shortcut keys were customizable, it's hard to beat the performance-to-cost ratio the Plus is all about.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
If you've done even the smallest amount of research on modern streaming devices, you'll know just how popular the Amazon Fire TV lineup is. And if we had to pick one of these gadgets to replace a Chromecast, 4.7 stars and 86,000 reviews suggest that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good place to start. Similar to the Roku Plus, this is another streamer that delivers up to 4K resolution, but it also supports every major HDR format, as well as Dolby Atmos.
The onboard MediaTek MT8696D quad-core processor does a great job of providing a strong, reliable Wi-Fi connection for the Fire TV Stick, and Amazon's Fire TV OS delivers a zippy and responsive UI for discovering and launching apps. Speaking of which, you'll have thousands of apps to choose from, including popular platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and more.
The Stick's streamlined design makes it easy to hide behind a TV, and the included Alexa Voice Remote makes searching for content an absolute breeze. You'll even be able to call upon Alexa to control smart home devices — such as lights, locks, and thermostats — all from the comfort of the living room couch. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports screen mirroring through a wireless protocol called Miracast, which is compatible with a range of phones, tablets, and PCs. While it's not Google Cast or AirPlay, it definitely gets the job done. The Fire TV Stick 4K can be found for $50.
Google TV Streamer
While you won't find any new Chromecast devices in stores or online, that doesn't mean there aren't other first-party Google streamers on the market. If you love the Google TV experience and still want to be able to cast apps and content to your TV, over 1,000 5-star reviews suggest that the Google TV Streamer should be a top consideration. Released in 2024, Google's newest AV device has 4GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage, as well as a faster processor (compared to what you'd find on the Chromecast with Google TV lineup).
As far as picture and sound formats go, the Google TV Streamer checks every box except HDR10+, and it even supports Dolby Atmos. You'll also be able to use Google Assistant to control smart home devices, find a movie, remind you of any upcoming appointments, and more. While the Chromecast moniker is missing, you'll still be able to use Google Cast to instantly cast compatible apps and media from a phone or tablet to your TV.
The $96 price of the Google TV Streamer is a bigger pill to swallow than most folks may be prepared for, especially when upgrading from a Chromecast. But features like a Gigabit Ethernet port and a built-in Thread router with Matter support help to justify the extra dollars you'll be laying down. We've also read reports of apps and the UI occasionally glitching up when there are multiple processes running at the same time. This can happen with just about any streaming OS, though, and Google is pretty good about routinely patching its Google TV software.
NVIDIA Shield TV Pro
With a price of $200, this is the top of the mountain, at least as far as the best streaming devices are concerned. If you want the best Chromecast alternative possible, and money is no object, feast your eyes on the highly rated NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. Hitting shelves all the way back in 2019, the Shield TV Pro is a perfect example of "if it's not broke, don't fix it."
Under the hood, the Shield TV Pro is powered by NVIDIA's Tegra X1+ chip and has a solid GPU. You can expect blistering-fast performance for everything from app launches and content buffering to gaming. This also means you'll be able to take advantage of premium AI upscaling, which allows the Shield TV Pro to boost beyond 1080p HD (as long as you have a 4K TV).
Connectivity-wise, you'll have two USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet to work with, allowing you to hook up an external storage device filled with movies, shows, music, and other types of files. It can be used to host a Plex server, which is still quite the feat close to seven years after the Pro debuted. On top of near-complete HDR (sans HDR10+) and Dolby Atmos support, the Shield TV Pro supports game-streaming via GeForce NOW. The Shield TV Pro uses Android 11, which means you'll also be able to access the Google Play Store to download popular movie and TV-show streaming apps, games, and more.
Why you should trust us
We here at BGR know a thing or two about streaming devices and smart TVs, and we've had the opportunity to go hands-on with some of these gadgets, too. When vetting items for this particular roundup, we went with top-rated Amazon products (4 out of 5 stars or higher) that matched or surpassed the final Chromecast release. We also made sure to include a couple of budget-friendly options, as well as some premium selections for those looking for the best of the best.