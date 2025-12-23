AutoMix Is Apple Music's Worst Feature (And You Need To Turn It Off)

Plenty of new features came to Apple Music alongside the launch of iOS 26. From the new Liquid Glass experience, the additions of Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation, the ability to auto-pin songs, albums, artists, and playlists, updated widgets, and even animated album covers on the Lock Screen, subscribers are likely still discovering everything the service has to offer after the update.

Alongside all of these new features, Apple added AutoMix, which should have been an improvement over Crossfade. The latter has been available on the Mac for years but only arrived for iPhone and iPad users with iOS 18. With AutoMix, Apple Music got a DJ-style feature that should seamlessly mix one song into the next, similar to Crossfade, but with more dynamic transitions.

After six months going back and forth between AutoMix and Crossfade, and forgetting to turn it off every time I set up a new device, I realized that this is Apple Music's worst feature, especially if, like me, you don't listen to house, techno, and pop music. Here's my experience with the feature — what it gets right, what it gets wrong, and how to turn it off for good.