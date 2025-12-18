How To Connect Apple Music With ChatGPT (And Why You Should)

Following an announcement that ChatGPT would soon integrate with Apple Music, the partnership between OpenAI and Apple is now live. With that, ChatGPT now integrates with the two most popular music streaming platforms: Spotify and Apple Music. Still, the integration between these two services are fairly different.

While Spotify offers ChatGPT all of a user's data to assist the integration between the AI and the streaming service, Apple Music doesn't offer ChatGPT access to a user's library, playlist, Replay stats, recently played, or listening history. Therefore, ChatGPT can only understand the preferences of an Apple Music user based on what they tell it, meaning it might not be as accurate.

With this partnership now available, we're going to guide you through the process of connecting Apple Music with ChatGPT, explain what you can and can't do as a result of this integration, and an anecdote about our own experience of creating a combined playlist featuring Blossoms and The Vaccines, including how difficult it was to get the playlist to the finish line.