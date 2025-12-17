Apple Music Lacks Spotify's ChatGPT Integration And That's A Problem

In a Substack post, OpenAI's CEO of Applications Fidji Simo wrote an article talking about how ChatGPT is evolving from a text-based product into something more intuitive and connected. One of the ways the company is doing that is by connecting third-party apps into the platform. Earlier this year, OpenAI introduced experiences with Booking, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow.

To expand on these initiatives, Simo announced that more apps would soon be available in a new directory, including Adobe, Airtable, Clay, Lovable, OpenTable, Replit, and Salesforce. More interesting, a first version of this post revealed that Apple Music would also be part of ChatGPT integration. While mentions of Apple Music have been deleted from the original post, it looks like Apple or OpenAI weren't ready to announce this partnership, even though it should be coming soon.

After all, OpenAI is a key Apple partner and, so far, it's the only third-party model that can tap Apple Intelligence. By connecting your ChatGPT account with Apple Intelligence, Siri gets powered up with everything ChatGPT can do. That means instead of getting a "Sorry, I can't do that," Siri taps ChatGPT to improve Writing Tools, answer queries, create images, and more. As it seems, the next frontier is Apple Music integration, which should make it better for song recommendations.