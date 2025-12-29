Essential '70s Fantasy Movies Everyone Needs To Watch

The 1970s were wild, right? The Beatles said "Let It Be" and broke up, Walt Disney World opened its doors, and the world became obsessed with two sticks battling over a game of "Pong." It was almost the stuff of fantasy, and Hollywood was making a dent in it as well. Swords and sorcery, magic and myth, and actors in latex costumes pretending to be creatures from other worlds were more prominent than ever. It was during the 1970s, though, that a select band of fantasy films made their mark in movie history.

While one particular fantasy movie changed the industry forever during this decade (and is included on this list), other daring entries were bursting with imagination. They pushed past the limits of their production budgets in incredibly creative ways. Through the brilliance of animation, detailed set design, and Gene Wilder's almost palpable concern for children's safety, these films became gems to some and cult classics to others. Should you have missed out on this very special era, worry not. Once you watch the best modern fantasy shows, you'll realize they really don't make them as they did in the '70s.