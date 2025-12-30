Before Her Oscar, Mikey Madison Starred In An Underrated TV Show With A 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score

We know Mikey Madison deserves all the awards, and her 2024 dark comedy-romance film "Anora" is certainly a movie no one should miss. The movie took home six Academy Awards among over 270 award nominations and 153 wins. Along with the film securing Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Original Screenplay, star Mikey Madison also found herself winning big. However, before becoming the first Gen Z actor to win an Academy Award, she was playing someone's daughter on a highly-rated television series.

If you're a fan of Madison's work in "Anora," or you're simply in the mood for a complex story about a single mother that can still make you laugh, then the FX series "Better Things" is definitely worth checking out. It's currently available to stream, and along with holding an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and audiences alike, the series also has its own list of nominations and award wins as well.

It's always fun to see superstars before they were big, and Madison's role on "Better Things" is when she got her break in acting. Speaking with Deadline in 2025 about her experience on "Better Things," Madison states, "I learned a lot on that show [...] I never went to college or film school, so that's my college. It's my acting school, my film school."