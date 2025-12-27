Will The Netflix And HBO Max Apps Be Combined? Here's What We Know

Netflix announced its plans to acquire Warner Bros. for $82.7 billion in early December in a massive landmark deal that took the entertainment industry by storm. The acquisition, should it be completed, would include the HBO Max streaming service, the HBO network, and all the top-notch library content and franchises that come with it.

That includes iconic shows like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Pitt, and even DC Universe projects, all of which would join the Netflix fold. But the news has fans wondering if this means that when it comes to streaming, HBO Max content would be folded into the Netflix app, requiring one subscription, likely a more expensive one, to access everything.

The short answer is no, at least not for a while. Netflix has assured its subscriber base that the two streaming services will continue to operate independently of one another for the foreseeable future, even though they will both be under Netflix ownership. So, Netflix shows will continue to be on Netflix and HBO Max shows on HBO Max, with some crossover that already exists. That doesn't, however, mean things won't change down the road.