5 TV Shows You Need To Watch After Stranger Things
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're completely caught up with the Netflix series "Stranger Things," and have already watched the series finale that released on December 31, 2025, then you may be looking for another show to fill the hole in your TV-watching schedule. Luckily, there are many options to consider streaming on both Netflix and other streaming platforms. Of course, the horror sci-fi mystery draws instant comparisons to movies like "The Goonies" because of its '80s setting and story that centers around a group of self-professed young middle school nerds. But if you love the tone, pacing, look, feel, and themes, there are other series that you'll probably enjoy too.
The recommended shows include a fantasy series based on a popular book series that's heavily inspired by Greek mythology, a supernatural mystery comedy based on a character from an iconic macabre cartoon, a similar but gender-swapped show that only lasted a single season, a fantasy drama that involves secret doors, demons, and tragedy, and a short-lived horror sci-fi series from the '90s. Two of the shows are available to stream on Netflix, two more on Amazon Prime Video, and the final one through Disney+.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023–)
Now in its second season, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is based on the Rick Riordan book series of the same name, which draws on stories and characters of Greek mythology. The title character, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), is a 12-year-old demigod who discovers his identity as the son of Poseidon in Season 1, and learns that the terrifying and powerful Greek god Zeus (Lance Reddick, the role taken over by Courtney B. Vance in Season 2) believes he has taken his thunderbolt despite not being guilty of anything. Percy sets out to find the item, return it to Zeus, and restore order.
The show similarly centers around a group of middle schoolers, though they all have powers, not just a few of them like in "Stranger Things." In each season, they have an important mission to take on, and the kids come together, sometimes with the help of adults, to get things done. Both shows are suitable for older kids to watch, boast talented young casts, and have incredible special effects and visuals. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" isn't quite as dark and is almost campy at times, with its comical but horrifying villains. But the show, streaming on Disney+, is a perfect next watch.
Locke & Key (2020–2022)
"Locke & Key" is a fantasy drama and supernatural horror series that ran for three seasons, and is a fantasy adventure series worth checking out on Netflix. The story is set up when newly widowed Nina (Darby Stanchfield) decides to move with her three children to her old family home known as the Keyhouse. As they acclimate to their new life in a different state and home, the kids find different keys throughout the house that unlock doors to reveal magical worlds. While they don't quite venture fully into the dark and terrifying, they do encounter a demonic entity that is trying to find these same keys and use them for its own nefarious reasons.
The show features siblings of various ages coming together to help one another figure out these mysteries and save their family, their house, and the world from this evil being. There are a lot of similar themes, and while "Locke & Key" isn't as big-budget or as exciting as "Stranger Things," it will still delight fans looking for something new to watch in the genre.
Wednesday (2022–)
One of the best Netflix shows of 2025, "Wednesday," is based on the Charles Addams cartoons depicting the Addams Family. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is now attending Nevermore Academy for outcasts, just as her parents did. While she's surrounded by others who are different in their own unique ways, there's still the same sense of high school cliques you get with schools for "normies," as the kids call them.
Wednesday is similar to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in "Stranger Things" in some ways because she possesses psychic abilities that alert her to dangers, and both young women don't quite fit in and struggle to relate to others. These shows also feature young characters as the main protagonists, joined by a handful of older adults as well. They both have elements of darkness, horror, supernatural themes, and humor. With 16 episodes across two seasons so far, "Wednesday" is an easy binge with more story to tell since it has been renewed for a third season.
Paper Girls (2022)
There were high hopes for "Paper Girls," a sci-fi drama on Amazon Prime Video that many dubbed the female-led version of "Stranger Things." But sadly, despite positive reviews, the show was cancelled after its eight-episode first season. That season is still worth watching, however, with a similar '80s-set story that involves time travel and kid adventures. Leading the story are four young girls, who, while delivering papers the morning after Halloween, come across future versions of themselves. They see what fate lies for each of them if they continue on the same path and must decide if they should continue down that path or tempt fate to change the trajectories of their lives.
"Paper Girls" will bring you right back to the same 1980s world of "Stranger Things" with kids riding their bikes through the streets and encountering strange happenings. It's a perfect show to watch, and one you'll wish had continued once you get to the end.
Eerie, Indiana (1991–1993)
Travel way back to the 1990s for this short-lived horror sci-fi series set in the same state as "Stranger Things," but in a small Indiana town called Eerie. After Marshall Teller (Omni Katz) moves there with his family, he meets Simon, one of the few people he feels he can relate to. But as they navigate the town together, the pair discover very weird happenings and people. From a sinister group of dogs looking to take over the world to a tornado hunter who reminds them of Captain Ahab. They also come face-to-face with various urban legends, like Bigfoot and the still-alive Elvis Presley.
"Eerie, Indiana" has the same dark, yet funny tone as "Stranger Things." The series took a weird turn after a retooling, with Jason Marsden joining the cast as a new character and Mr. Radford (Archie Hahn) being revealed as an imposter, with John Astin coming in as the "real" character. But it's still a fun throwback series that fans of "Stranger Things" will appreciate for its uniqueness and focus on the supernatural, with kids exploring the mysterious and unknown.