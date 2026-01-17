5 TV Shows You Need To Watch After Stranger Things

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're completely caught up with the Netflix series "Stranger Things," and have already watched the series finale that released on December 31, 2025, then you may be looking for another show to fill the hole in your TV-watching schedule. Luckily, there are many options to consider streaming on both Netflix and other streaming platforms. Of course, the horror sci-fi mystery draws instant comparisons to movies like "The Goonies" because of its '80s setting and story that centers around a group of self-professed young middle school nerds. But if you love the tone, pacing, look, feel, and themes, there are other series that you'll probably enjoy too.

The recommended shows include a fantasy series based on a popular book series that's heavily inspired by Greek mythology, a supernatural mystery comedy based on a character from an iconic macabre cartoon, a similar but gender-swapped show that only lasted a single season, a fantasy drama that involves secret doors, demons, and tragedy, and a short-lived horror sci-fi series from the '90s. Two of the shows are available to stream on Netflix, two more on Amazon Prime Video, and the final one through Disney+.