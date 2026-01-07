4 Of The Best Cheap Laptops You Can Buy According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking for a cheap laptop for home, work, or school, there are some pretty solid options on the market. You can go with Chromebooks, reasonably priced Windows laptops, or even older MacBooks that are available for significantly less than the latest models. However, if you're not computer-savvy, a laptop purchase can quickly become overwhelming with many things to consider, from which laptop brands are the most reliable to choosing the right specifications and operating systems.

This is where trusted sources like Consumer Reports (CR) come into play. CR is known for its rigorous testing and unbiased opinions. Like many other products, CR tests laptops, measuring their processing performance, display quality, battery life, and several other key factors, and then chooses a select few as its recommendations for the best laptops of the year. So, to help you pick a solid budget laptop, we have scoured through CR's recommendations and picked the following five options. All these laptops cost under $1,000 and cover a wide range of prices and specifications to meet different budget segments and requirements.