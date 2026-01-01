5 Popular Apps That Drain Your Smartphone's Battery The Most

Modern smartphones are as powerful as ever, and you'll often see companies leaning on this fact as a way to sell you their new model. Almost every company is talking about how powerful its new phone is. But if you've used smartphones long enough, you know how battery life is a huge challenge. That's why there are tons of articles on the web giving you tips on how to improve your smartphone's battery life. If you feel that your phone's battery is draining faster than it should, you aren't alone.

According to a study conducted by the U.K. telecommunications and network company Elevate (via Yahoo), a good number of phones now need to be charged daily, unlike in 2019 when most could last at least a day and a half before running out of power. Some of this battery drain can be attributed to heavy usage, but the apps you have installed also play a role because of background processes.

Of course, you can easily find which apps are draining your phone's battery by diving into your phone's Settings app. But don't be surprised to see some of your favorite apps installed on your device ranking high on that list because they've been found to use more battery. If you have any of these apps installed, you should consider removing them or at least curb their background activity as they've been found to be battery drain culprits.