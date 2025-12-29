Google Just Lost A Huge Antitrust Case For Android

With governments all over the world regulating Apple and Google's duopoly on smartphone software, Mexico has recently taken a huge step toward defying Android's dominance. According to El Economista, Mexico's National Antitrust Commission (CNA) ordered Google to remove restrictive clauses in its contracts with smartphone manufacturers, which now allows them to produce and distribute hardware with alternative operating systems to Android without contractual penalties.

With that, Samsung could theoretically announce a future Galaxy phone running proprietary software rather than relying on Android. Even though this doesn't mean users will see a Motorola phone running iOS, this gives these manufacturers the freedom to develop their own software or create their own version based on the open-source Android project.

After all, Google required manufacturers to sign compatibility and exclusivity agreements to restrict them from developing or commercializing their own operating systems if they wanted to continue to have access to Google Mobile Services.