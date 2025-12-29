You Can Turn On Your iPhone's Flashlight Without Touching It - Here's How

If your control center doesn't have the flashlight icon, it's easy to add. Open the control center by swiping down from the top right corner of a FaceID-enabled iPhone or up from the bottom on models with a home button. Tap and hold in an open spot on the screen to enter customize mode, then tap "add a control" at the bottom of the screen. Find the flashlight icon, tap to add it to your control center, then drag it to an open spot on the grid. European users have the same flashlight icon as everyone else, although it will be labeled 'torch.' The flashlight can also be linked to the action button on iPhone 15 Pro and later models. This is one of the best uses for the iPhone action button, but activating it will displace any existing trigger you have set up. Open the settings app, go to action button, and choose the flashlight from the list of actions. Many iPhone users don't know about the hidden back tap feature, but it too can be used to toggle the flashlight.

Chris Smith

Open settings and go to accessibility > touch > back tap. In this menu you can pair the flashlight switch or a few other actions with a double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone. Enabling Siri alongside one of these hands-on ways to activate your iPhone flashlight gives you options for different situations, although it might take some experimenting to figure out which combination works best for you.