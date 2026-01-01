Netflix's Biggest Mistake Was Canceling This Bold And Acclaimed Sci-Fi Series

Netflix became one of the largest streaming platforms in the world due to its original shows,not just because it was one of the first services of its kind. People didn't just subscribe to the platform to see whatever content Netflix had licensed from other studios. They were hooked on originals, starting with "House of Cards" and "Stranger Things." Among the various high-quality originals Netflix produced over the years, "The OA" stands out because Netflix decided to cancel the show after two seasons, despite "Part II" ending with an incredible cliffhanger that fans of the series wanted to see resolved.

Fans of "The OA" protested almost immediately, urging Netflix to reconsider its decision. The backlash wasn't just online, as some fans protested in person in front of Netflix's headquarters after Season 2 was canceled in 2019. Still, Netflix wouldn't budge. While there was talk about making a movie to conclude "The OA" story, it ultimately never went forward, despite interest from fans and the team behind it.

While Netflix canceled "The OA," it resurrected other projects. It saved titles like "You" (Lifetime), "Manifest" (NBC), and "Lucifer" (Fox) from 2018 to 2021. These are just a few examples of canceled TV shows that Netflix decided to pick up and give a second life on its platform. That's another reason why the cancellation of "The OA" is easily one of the biggest mistakes Netflix made to date and remains one of the company's most puzzling decisions, even after an executive revealed how Netflix decides which shows to cancel.