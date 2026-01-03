5 Everyday Essential Apps Android Users Swear By

There's no doubt that your smartphone likely has a weather app installed by default, whether you're using a Pixel phone, a Samsung device, or something more obscure. Just about everyone uses their phone to check the local weather these days, but sometimes the default option isn't always the best. This is where MyRadar comes into the picture. Not only is it a perfectly fine standalone weather app, but it's also great as a secondary app just for checking the radar, which is why over ten million users have already installed it as one of their favorite weather apps.

First off, MyRadar offers a full-screen radar display that looks good on your smartphone screen. You can even choose the map's look, whether you prefer the default cool gray, an aerial view, or a topographic map. The choice is yours, and the options don't stop there. You can also customize the view for your weather, such as a satellite view, a temperature map, or simply drill down to different weather stations (though this is part of an optional premium subscription that's $3.99 a month).

What's especially nice is that the app comes in two different flavors. There is a free app that offers in-app purchases (IAPs) to remove ads and add new radar layers (many of which you'll never need unless you are a pilot, so they are totally optional). But there is also a separate Pro app that comes with ads already removed. This way, you can easily try the free software, and if you like what you see, you can remove ads via an IAP or purchase the ad-free Pro version. Having a choice is nice, especially if you are particular about how you spend your money on the Play Store.