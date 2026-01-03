4 Cheaper Alternatives To The MacBook Pro Actually Worth Buying

One of the 5 best Apple products of 2025, the MacBook Air is the laptop of choice if you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative that keeps you in the Apple ecosystem. It delivers the same macOS experience, similar build quality, and access to free software like Safari, Pages, Numbers, Calendar, Contacts, and Mail. In fact, for many laptop users, we feel the MacBook Air is the only Apple laptop you should buy.

The Air is compact yet powerful, and Apple leans into portability by giving it 18 hours of battery life between charges. Apple Intelligence is built in, just as it is in the MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air is available in 13-inch and 15-inch models, and four different colors are available to choose from. While the base 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599, the base 13-inch MacBook Air typically goes for $999, but it can often be found at a discount.

One big difference between the MacBook Air and the base 14-inch MacBook Pro is the processor. The MacBook Pro features the new M5 chip, which Apple has not made available in the MacBook Air lineup. The Air also lacks the Pro's active cooling system. This contributes to its slimness, but can also limit the Air's M4 processor during heavier workloads.