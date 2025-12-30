Amazon Kindle Scribe Fans Should Look At This Overpowered Alternative Before They Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe may easily be the one and only e-notebook you consider. It has a large e-ink display that feels like paper, and it's a great tablet alternative for taking handwritten notes and reading books. But those Kindle fans who haven't purchased the Kindle Scribe may want to check the brand-new TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER that TCL announced on Tuesday. The Note A1 is, at least in theory, a great alternative to the Kindle Scribe and similar products. It's an overpowered tablet-like device that may remind some users of TCL's Android phones and tablets featuring the paper-like NXTPAPER screen technology. But the Note A1 is tailored for taking notes with a stylus and consuming content. It also features a variant of the NXTPAPER tech TCL has used in its Android devices for a few years and includes built-in AI capabilities for writing and reading.

The Note A1 features an 11.5-inch NXTPAPER Pure color display, customized for taking e-notes. The screen supports 16.7-million colors, adaptive brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, "reflection-free clarity," and TÜV certification for eye comfort. The T-Pen Pro stylus has a latency of under 5 milliseconds, and supports 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. TCL said in a press release that the stylus is certified for "pencil-like writing," replicating the feel of writing on real paper.

TCL

Other specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an eight-microphone array system, two speakers, a fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel camera, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and an 8,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Note A1 is also incredibly thin and light, measuring just 5.5 mm and weighing 500g. TCL also developed a Flip Case and keyboard case for the note-taking device, which will be available separately.