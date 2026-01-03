Avatar Director James Cameron's Prediction About AI Is Terrifying

James Cameron's "Avatar" sequels may seem like the kind of massive Hollywood productions that can benefit significantly from generative AI software. The luxurious world of Pandora and the Na'vi indigenous people require advanced special effects that AI software could help with. But the highly acclaimed director, who relies on cutting-edge visual effects for his ambitious sci-fi stories, strongly opposes replacing traditional filmmaking with AI. He also shares the worries of others that AI may eventually lead to cataclysmic events, much like what happens in another franchise Cameron is famous for, the "Terminator" series, where a self-aware AI attacks humanity.

In an interview with CTV News, Cameron answered a question about AI with a "Terminator" joke. "I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen," he quipped, before getting more serious. The director said that you have to follow the interests of those developing advanced AI products, and the money. They're doing it for market share, so they're "teaching greed" to the AI, or they're doing it for defense, in which case they're teaching it "paranoia."

"I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger," he said. "I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate," Cameron said. "You could imagine an AI in a combat theater, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to deescalate." Cameron made these remarks in July 2023, at a time when generative AI products like ChatGPT were still in their early days. ChatGPT had gone viral in late November 2022, only a few months earlier.