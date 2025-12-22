Avatar: Fire And Ash Reshot Its Huge Finale At The Last Minute - Here's Why

When it comes to movies, what gets put to paper and what actually makes it on screen can be totally different things. For example, when the original script for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" leaked, some fans felt it was better than the actual movie. However, sometimes changes can be necessary, like the fact that two different Marvel stars almost played Jake Sully in "Avatar." Even more drastically, for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the entire ending needed redone during post-production.

Sitting down for an interview with The National, director James Cameron revealed that the original ending for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" was completely reworked to be something that Cameron felt was more appropriate for the series. With "Fire and Ash" having hit theaters December 19, fans won't see what happened in the original ending, but we can help give you an idea of Cameron's original plan.

We did our best to avoid spoilers, but considering this involves an ending, keep this spoiler warning in mind. At the time of this writing, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" holds a 67% Tomatometer score and a 91% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, and movie critics all seem to be complaining about the same thing. The ending isn't necessarily part of those complaints, though, which suggests Cameron might have made the right call.