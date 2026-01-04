Windows 11 Is A Broken Mess (And Microsoft Knows)

AI has its uses, yet remains controversial to consumers. Windows 11 users are often force-fed AI features nobody asked for, arguably propping up all of the companies that are heavily invested in the tech. Should the AI bubble burst, it could take the economy with it. Thus, there is a very real incentive to shove AI into everything, including your Windows 11 OS and apps: Note the recent push for an agentic Windows OS. This explains why AI continues to be forcefully implemented in Windows and its apps, despite the loud outcry from users who don't want it – and when you couple that thought with the fact that even Microsoft's CEO wants the entire company to rethink how to implement the technology, it seems clear AI isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Even Copilot's usage statistics paint a dire image; user visits have been falling since 2024. Then again, Copilot is supposedly the "fastest-growing" Microsoft 365 product, according to the president of Volt Technologies (a Microsoft partner), and many more businesses are set to adopt the tech for their workforces in 2026. Still, this claimed growth is potentially explained by the fact that many of these partners pay employees to adopt the tech by offering bonuses.

The backlash from users remains clear, and many are choosing to ditch Windows 11 altogether, with a 70% increase in Linux installs across distros compared to 2022. Users are leaving Windows 11 in droves, and others are taking advantage of Windows 10's recently announced extended support. Yet Microsoft still isn't listening to consumers; instead, it's continuing to chase AI and the money involved in its partners' adoption of the tech, which could very well lead to a significant valuation drop if things don't go as planned.