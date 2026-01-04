Bruce Willis' '90s Sci-Fi Movie 12 Monkeys Has An Overlooked TV Remake You Need To Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've seen a thousand different movies get the remake treatment — sometimes as another movie itself or a TV show. While some of them get the attention they deserve, others tend to go under the radar. Syfy's 2015 TV remake of Bruce Willis' iconic science fiction thriller, "12 Monkeys," was no different, sliding under most people's noses when it first released. But, with an average audience rating of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, this Syfy remake featuring a cast that includes Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Emily Hampshire, Barbara Sukowa, and Kirk Acevedo might just be worth a shot for any fans of the film.

Building off the premise of the original 1995 movie from director Terry Gilliam with the same title, which centers on time travel and is set in a dystopian future, the Syfy TV show quickly finds its own feet after the first season. Because it kicks off by trying so hard to tie everything in with the original source material, some viewers have shared opinions that the first season is by far the weakest of the show's four seasons. However, after diverting from the original plot and digging into its original storytelling, fans seem to have fallen in love with what Syfy's remake has to offer. And that's where many believe the "12 Monkeys" TV show really shines, as it doesn't have to rely on the same exact story as the '90s movie.

Exactly why "12 Monkeys" has gone overlooked by so many is hard to say. 2015 was an interesting time for TV as a whole, as many had been leaning hard into the act of "cord cutting." There were likely other factors at play, too, but the fact remains that Syfy's adaptation continues to go unwatched by many who would probably enjoy it.