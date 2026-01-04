4 Essential TV And Streaming Apps You May Not Have Heard Of

If you like to stream a lot of movies or TV shows, there are plenty of streaming services worth your hard-earned cash. You also have the option to stick with free streaming apps to save a bit of cash as streamers continue to hike subscription fees. However, having legitimate and reliable sources to watch content is only half the battle.

The real challenge starts after you sit down to watch something. It's not uncommon to spend more time scrolling than actually watching something, as finding your next "must-watch" isn't always easy. Many times, you've heard about a trending movie or show, but aren't sure where it's streaming or if it's actually worth your precious time. This is where apps like JustWatch and Marathon come into play.

These often-overlooked tools bring much-needed utility to your entertainment experience, offering the kind of deep information you won't find on a standard streaming service. Here are four such TV and streaming apps you'll want to install on your smart TV or smartphone. We selected these apps after careful consideration of the features, general usefulness, and user feedback on the Android and iOS app stores.