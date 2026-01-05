4 Clever Uses For Your Old iPods

If you think the iPod has outlived its usefulness as a dedicated music device, it still might have a decent amount of storage to become a portable hard drive for you. According to Apple, if you have an iPod classic, nano, or shuffle with space available, you can use the device to copy a file from one computer and send it to another. And this works for both Mac and PC users.

With that in mind, you can keep your job presentation, your college paperwork, your favorite photos and videos from a trip, or anything you'd like on your old iPod. While it's important to note that sharing files from one PC to another might not be as fast as you'd recall back in the day, it's an interesting way to use the MP3 player and beats opening your wallet for a new portable hard drive.

If you also take the advice above and upgrade the hard disk drive with something faster or with more storage, you have even more options to use your old iPod. To set it up, connect your iPod to your computer, open up iTunes, click the Device button followed by Summary, then Enable Disk Use. Now you can drag and drop files to your device.