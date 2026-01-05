5 Essential macOS Apps You Won't Find On Windows

Portal is one of those Mac apps that you never knew you needed until you open it up for the first time. Created by indie developers from Portal Labs, it helps people manage their wellbeing while working, browsing, or just taking it easy after a long day. Portal is a key productivity tool, whether it's starting your first article of the day, catching up with my messages, or just needing a second between tasks.

The idea behind the app is simple, but everything is so well thought out that its experience is unmatched. Basically, Portal takes over your wallpaper with cinematic and vivid landscapes, and with spatial support, it immerses you in breathtaking views and sounds. These portals help you reconnect with the natural world, even when you're indoors. According to the developers, time in nature can boost focus, spark creativity, ease anxiety, and improve sleep. With this app, you can immerse yourself into the sounds of nature and its wonders while working, browsing the web, or just chilling.

This year, Portal added a Circadian Flow, which synchronizes the app with your time zone, so you can experience evolving nature views and sounds from early morning to night. Portal for Mac is available via the Mac App Store with a free 7-day trial for all customers. It costs $69.99 annually or $12.99 monthly. You can also buy a lifetime pass for the one-time price of $299.99.