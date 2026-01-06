Are The TikTok Sensation Loop Earplugs Actually Worth The Hype?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every so often, a product enters the zeitgeist through social media like TikTok or Instagram, thanks to people ranting and raving. For example, a popular stain remover for cleaning back in 2022 or a color-friendly blanket for adults. They're hit or miss, sometimes great, and other times, it's difficult to tell if the virality is due to a weird marketing push — but a recent product going viral and advertised all over TikTok might just be the real deal. Called Loop Earplugs (available on Amazon), they do one very simple thing, but they do it well. Loop Earplugs reduce noise to take the edge off.

They're not earbuds. They don't pair with a phone or produce sound. They don't even eliminate sound — you can still hear what's going on around you while wearing them. They're designed for environments where sound is loud, distracting, and possibly even damaging to your ears — like a music festival or concert. They also look weird in a unique and endearing way, and come in a ton of styles. For instance, there's a McLaren Formula 1 Team X style with a sleek two-tone burnt orange and black design, or a Coachella version with an orange and blue fantastical mashup. They're not just for concerts, races, or extremely loud events, which is what makes them so great. You can also wear them anywhere, like at work in open spaces; while parenting loud, excitable kids; or staying present during conversations in crowded areas.

Are they actually worth the hype? Well, that's subjective, but they do work and people love them. They currently have hundreds of reviews on Amazon across several styles, all with four star ratings or above. The Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs even have over 20,000 reviews.