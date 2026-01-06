4 Essential Apps That Will Actually Help You Stop Procrastinating

Freedom is one of the most popular productivity apps out there. It's a tool designed to help you fight procrastination by shutting down your digital distractions. You can use it on your smartphone, tablet, or PC to block distracting websites, social media, or even games. All content marked as attention-draining will not open once you install this app.

Once you install the app, you'll get to choose which content you want to block. You can select individual apps such as TikTok or Instagram, or select a category like news and entertainment websites. Then you select how long the content will be blocked. Another handy feature is the option to schedule the block sessions ahead of time, but you can also do it on the fly. It's smart to create a recurring block schedule rather than a one-off event. That way, your procrastination will turn into a productive routine.

Freedom is popular because it can sync the content block across all your devices. Create a schedule on your phone, and the same restrictions apply to your tablet or laptop. That way, you won't be tempted to switch screens when you feel distracted. There's even a locked mode, which makes it hard to bypass the block session once it has begun. You simply won't be able to end the block ahead of time. Freedom is used by 3,000,000 people worldwideand has a high rate of reported focus and productivity increase. You can try out this app for free, but after the trial period, you'll have to select one of the subscription plans.