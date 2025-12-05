Google's Most Powerful Productivity Tool Can Save You So Much Time

Google's NotebookLM is an artificial intelligence (AI) multipurpose tool aimed to help you with your work. It can be accessed through its website, used for businesses through platforms like Google Workspace, and has a mobile app with great new features like flash cards and quizzes. There's an endless variety of things you can use NotebookLM to help you with. You can use it to study for an exam, to summarize long PDFs, to listen to audio files, to do deep analytical research, and more.

The basic NotebookLM is free to use. It uses the latest version of Google's AI, Gemini. It lets you upload a variety of documents to work with, helps you analyze them, answers questions for you, and can provide audio overviews if you like to listen rather than read. NotebookLM Pro is more in-depth. You need paid Google plans to access it, such as Google Workspace, Google AI Pro, Google AI Ultra, and Google Cloud.

It offers more space for work, going from 100 notebooks in the free plan to 500 in the paid version. The free version also offers 10 deep research searches on a monthly basis, whereas the paid version offers 20 deep research searches each day. That's quite the upgrade. No matter which plan suits you, ultimately you're getting an AI tool that helps you be more productive and more efficient. By understanding what NotebookLM offers, you can use it to its fullest capabilities.