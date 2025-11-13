NotebookLM Now Supports Deep Research And More File Types

Google also says that Deep Research in NotebookLM is different from other places. The report is just "the beginning," according to Google. Users can add the report and its sources to a notebook and continue to add other sources while Deep Research is working in the background. This process should help users "assemble a rich knowledge base on any topic," without leaving the app.

To get started with Deep Research in NotebookLM, you'll have to start a search in the app and select "Web" as a source in the source panel. After that, you have a choice to make between Fast Research and Deep Research. The first will give you a fast result, showing you sources that you can import into the notebook. The Deep Research option is the better choice for a more in-depth search where the AI looks for high-quality sources. This process can run in the background, as you continue working on other tasks inside NotebookLM.

The new NotebookLM features Google unveiled on Thursday will be available to users within a week. The update follows a few significant NotebookLM updates that Google released last month. Google added Nano Banana support to NotebookLM Video Overviews in mid-October. Late last month, Google increased the chat feature's context window to 1 million tokens, giving the chat feature a six-times longer conversation memory and improving responses by 50%.