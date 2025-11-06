Google Finance Enlists Gemini AI For Deep Search Reports

In August, Google announced a Gemini-powered tool that can help you make sense of the financial world, the new Google Finance "reimagined with AI at its core." On Thursday, Google unveiled new features coming to Google Finance, including an AI capability some users will love: Support for Deep Search reports. If the feature sounds familiar, it's because the Gemini app already offers Deep Research support for topics users want more detailed reports based on thorough web searches. A similar feature is also available in Google Search's AI Mode, called Deep Search.

Deep Search will work similarly in Google Finance, but it will focus on the world of finance and the financial markets. Deep Search in Google Finance will let users ask complex questions and have Gemini provide the detailed analysis they want about a specific company, market, and events that might impact their financial decisions. Google explained in a blog post that Gemini models will "get to work" on the prompt by performing up to hundreds of simultaneous searches and "reasoning across disparate pieces of information" to produce a detailed report within minutes.

Google

The Deep Search feature in Google Finance will also show users how the report has been created so they can understand how the AI generated the financial reports. After the report is ready, the AI can continue the conversation, allowing the user to ask follow-up questions. Citations will also be available to the user, so they can visit websites Gemini used to create the report.