Google Finance Enlists Gemini AI For Deep Search Reports
In August, Google announced a Gemini-powered tool that can help you make sense of the financial world, the new Google Finance "reimagined with AI at its core." On Thursday, Google unveiled new features coming to Google Finance, including an AI capability some users will love: Support for Deep Search reports. If the feature sounds familiar, it's because the Gemini app already offers Deep Research support for topics users want more detailed reports based on thorough web searches. A similar feature is also available in Google Search's AI Mode, called Deep Search.
Deep Search will work similarly in Google Finance, but it will focus on the world of finance and the financial markets. Deep Search in Google Finance will let users ask complex questions and have Gemini provide the detailed analysis they want about a specific company, market, and events that might impact their financial decisions. Google explained in a blog post that Gemini models will "get to work" on the prompt by performing up to hundreds of simultaneous searches and "reasoning across disparate pieces of information" to produce a detailed report within minutes.
The Deep Search feature in Google Finance will also show users how the report has been created so they can understand how the AI generated the financial reports. After the report is ready, the AI can continue the conversation, allowing the user to ask follow-up questions. Citations will also be available to the user, so they can visit websites Gemini used to create the report.
Kalshi, Polymarket, and earnings data in Google Finance
While Deep Search is the most important new AI feature for Google Finance, Google also added a few other useful tools to the app. Users will be able to access prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket directly in Google Finance via natural conversation prompts. You might ask something like "What will GDP growth be for 2025?" and Google Finance will automatically display data from prediction markets showing the current probabilities.
Google also highlighted a feature it announced last week, a new earnings experience for Google Finance that lets you stay on top of earnings reports and earnings calls. The "Upcoming earnings" calendar will show all scheduled earnings events. Clicking a ticker can also provide information about upcoming earnings reports. A new "Earnings" tab will give you information about the next earnings call, and let you tune into a live audio stream when it happens. The AI will transcribe the call in real-time. Also, an "At a glance" feature will deliver AI-powered insights about the company. The information will be updated before, during, and after the call, so users can stay informed throughout the earnings report period.
Earnings season just got a major upgrade. We've launched a brand new earnings experience in the new Google Finance! Get live audio, instant transcripts and AI insights right when they matter. pic.twitter.com/gl8ic2mrAM
— Rose Yao (@dozenrose) October 31, 2025
Deep Search will be available to Google Finance users in the U.S. in the coming weeks, with subscribers to the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra premium services getting higher usage limits. Prediction markets data will be available to users in the coming weeks, starting with Labs users. These features will be available in additional markets in the future. Finally, Google is rolling out Google Finance in India, with support for English and Hindi.