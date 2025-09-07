Google Gemini Has A Feature To Help Make You Money - Here's How To Use It Now

In an official blog post, Google announced that it will be bringing AI to Google Finance, a tool for providing information about the world of business and investment, and it's currently in the testing phase of production. The company is aiming to have AI become your new financial analyst. As of this writing, users in the U.S. can opt in to use the new AI-powered Google Finance in a beta setting.

Google's Gemini being introduced to Google Finance provides a variety of new tools that will help users track metrics and information. These tools include real-time access to the latest market data and headline news, additional charting tools, and the ability to ask Gemini market and financial questions. Once fully implemented, users will have the option of switching back and forth between the new and "classic" variations of Google Finance.

In keeping with modern times, Google has been hard at work expanding the capabilities of Gemini. This includes Android devices receiving a new photo feature powered by AI sometime soon, alongside Gemini arriving to Google Home before the end of 2025.