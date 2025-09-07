Google Gemini Has A Feature To Help Make You Money - Here's How To Use It Now
In an official blog post, Google announced that it will be bringing AI to Google Finance, a tool for providing information about the world of business and investment, and it's currently in the testing phase of production. The company is aiming to have AI become your new financial analyst. As of this writing, users in the U.S. can opt in to use the new AI-powered Google Finance in a beta setting.
Google's Gemini being introduced to Google Finance provides a variety of new tools that will help users track metrics and information. These tools include real-time access to the latest market data and headline news, additional charting tools, and the ability to ask Gemini market and financial questions. Once fully implemented, users will have the option of switching back and forth between the new and "classic" variations of Google Finance.
In keeping with modern times, Google has been hard at work expanding the capabilities of Gemini. This includes Android devices receiving a new photo feature powered by AI sometime soon, alongside Gemini arriving to Google Home before the end of 2025.
Google introduces the stock market to AI
The new tool is a means of providing deeper economic insights while also giving users more detailed market information in real-time. This new feature includes the ability to ask the AI complex questions, where it will spit out detailed responses along with a list of web sources to provide additional information. Users also gain access to new charting tools that allow for adjusting displays to view more technical information about things like candlestick charts, moving averages, and more.
The redesigned Finance page also provides a live news feed where you can get updates about what's going on in the financial world, including viewing the latest headlines and accessing information about current markets, including crypto and commodities. U.S. residents are already able to try the company's latest addition through Search Labs.
However, keep in mind that the new Google Finance page is still in a beta phase, so expect a bit of wonkiness as you try out new features. To access it, simply navigate to the Google Finance Search Labs page, where it will ask if you want to enable the new feature. Turn it on and then select Try Google Finance. You can switch back to the old version of Google Finance by clicking the Labs (beaker) icon in the top-right corner and disabling the new feature from the pop-up window.