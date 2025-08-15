Google Gemini's Most Powerful Photo Feature May Come To Android Soon
With our phones always with us, it's easy to take photos to either share with family and friends, post on social media, or keep for our own personal memories. Sometimes, however, we want to edit our photos after we take them. Perhaps the sunshine was too bright outside and we want that brightness lowered, or something odd was in the background we didn't notice, and we want it removed. While that may be simple for those well-versed in photo editing, others may not even know where to start. That's where Google's new photo feature comes in.
Google's Android smartphone is called the Google Pixel. These days, the Pixel comes with Google's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, called Gemini, built in. Gemini is supposed to help with doing tasks and brainstorming ideas, but it can also be an amusing feature to play around with. Google has been pushing to integrate Gemini AI into all of its products recently, including cars, watches, and televisions.
For the Google Pixel 10 series, a new feature is coming that will be powered by Gemini AI. It's called Conversational Photo Editing. It will enable users to talk to Gemini and ask it to edit photos for them. While it's certainly a fun party trick, is it worth it? Ultimately, it depends on how experienced you are at photo editing and if you like using AI features.
What is the new Google Gemini photo editing feature?
This feature allows users to provide voice-based prompts to Gemini AI. Basically, you just speak to your phone with Gemini active and tell it what you want edited in the photo. This is a future feature and will not be out until the launch of the Pixel 10 series. Google will be doing an official Pixel 10 series announcement on August 20, 2025. There may be more information provided then.
So, what can you ask Gemini to edit? Supposedly, anything you would normally want to edit in a photo. You could ask it to blur the background if you want the focus on the people in the photo. You could ask it to adjust the contrast to make the image sharper. You could ask it to provide some mood lighting, like a rose-colored overlay. You could even ask it to try to crop things out of the background of a photo. (Although with any photo editing feature, that is always easier said than done, as it depends on how complicated the background is and how big an item you want removed.) You can ask Gemini AI to do all of this and more for you through Conversational Photo Editing.
Is this Google Gemini feature worth it?
The abilities of this feature are already available on other photo editing apps like Google's Photo Edit toolkit, Canva, Pixlr, and Adobe Photoshop Express. It's not adding anything inherently new outside of voice commands. For people who already have a photo editor they like and trust, this likely won't change their habits.
AI is also a controversial topic, with some embracing it and others preferring to do things themselves. People opposed to AI in creative roles or who dislike AI features automatically enabled without an opt-out option will ignore this. Critics also raise concerns about its negative environmental impact, ongoing copyright lawsuits, and the fact that the Godfather of AI himself says it poses a threat. For these individuals, this feature will not win over any users or fans.
However, users without strong objections to AI will likely enjoy playing around with this feature. Novices in photo editing will find this system simple to use, much like Instagram's quick filters. People who prefer providing voice prompts rather than typing will also have fun using this tool from Gemini AI. Its true success in photo editing, however, will be apparent once this feature goes live for the Google Pixel.