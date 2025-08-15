Google Gemini's Most Powerful Photo Feature May Come To Android Soon

With our phones always with us, it's easy to take photos to either share with family and friends, post on social media, or keep for our own personal memories. Sometimes, however, we want to edit our photos after we take them. Perhaps the sunshine was too bright outside and we want that brightness lowered, or something odd was in the background we didn't notice, and we want it removed. While that may be simple for those well-versed in photo editing, others may not even know where to start. That's where Google's new photo feature comes in.

Google's Android smartphone is called the Google Pixel. These days, the Pixel comes with Google's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, called Gemini, built in. Gemini is supposed to help with doing tasks and brainstorming ideas, but it can also be an amusing feature to play around with. Google has been pushing to integrate Gemini AI into all of its products recently, including cars, watches, and televisions.

For the Google Pixel 10 series, a new feature is coming that will be powered by Gemini AI. It's called Conversational Photo Editing. It will enable users to talk to Gemini and ask it to edit photos for them. While it's certainly a fun party trick, is it worth it? Ultimately, it depends on how experienced you are at photo editing and if you like using AI features.