Pixel 10 Purchases Might Come With A Free Year Of Google AI Pro Access
The Pixel 10 launch event can't come soon enough for Google, as leaks and rumors continue to spill all of the company's secrets ahead of the Made by Google event scheduled for August 20. We've seen Pixel 10 leaks all year long, but most of them have focused on design changes, specs, and color choices. More recently, the Pixel 10 details that matter the most to some buyers have started leaking.
We saw some of the exclusive Pixel 10 Gemini AI features leak earlier this week. Before that, the purported prices for the Pixel 10 series appeared in reports. On that note, Google has already unveiled a preorder deal for the Pixel 10 phones via a teaser posted on its online store, without revealing what the specific discount users should expect.
A brand-new leak seems to confirm the Pixel 10 price rumors from a few days ago. According to an image Evan Blass shared on X (via Android Headlines), Pixel 10 buyers will get a free year of Google AI Pro access worth $20 a month (or $240 a year). A previous report said that Google might offer buyers six months of premium AI access, similar to the promos offered to Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 buyers.
Free access to Google AI Pro
The leaker shared what appears to be a screenshot from a Pixel 10 product page. The image says that "select Pixel phones" will come with one year of free Google AI Pro access without specifying which models will get the perk. Last year, Google offered Pixel 9 buyers similar perks. Google included a free year of Gemini Advanced access via the same $20 per month plan, which was called Google One AI Premium at the time.
It makes sense to see Google continue to offer a free year of premium Gemini AI access to more buyers. Google isn't just interested in selling as many Pixel phones as possible; it also wants to increase the Gemini user base. Extended free access to a premium plan that offers users the top Gemini AI features might turn them into paying subscribers after the promo expires.
Google AI Pro is the same basic premium Gemini AI subscription. Google gave it a different branding at I/O 2025 earlier this year. In May, Google also unveiled the more expensive Google AI Ultra plan, which costs $249.99 per month. The free Google AI Pro deal is great even if you're not excited about Google Gemini AI features, or if you use a different provider of premium AI services. At the very least, Google AI Pro gets you access to 2TB of cloud storage for $19.99 per month. A year of free 2TB cloud storage is a solid deal.
The free year of Google AI Pro deal is still available to buyers who buy a Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Google until October 31. The Pixel 9 only gets you 6 months of free Google AI Pro access.
How much will the Pixel 10 phones cost?
Google will confirm the Pixel 10 prices on August 20, but last week's Pixel 10 price leak gives us a good idea of what the four phones will cost. Unsurprisingly, the rumored price points almost match the Pixel 9 price structure:
- Pixel 10 – $799
- Pixel 10 Pro – $999
- Pixel 10 Pro XL – $1,199
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold – $1,799
The only difference concerns the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is $100 more expensive than its predecessor. However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will feature 256GB of storage instead of 128GB. Last year's $1,099 Pixel 9 Pro XL featured 128GB. You had to pay an extra $100 if you wanted to double the storage.
Put differently, the Pixel 10 phones are premium devices, as reflected by the pricing structure above. Any savings, whether it's free Google AI Pro access, store credit associated with preorders, or other Google deals, are welcome.