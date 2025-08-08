Pixel 10 Purchases Might Come With A Free Year Of Google AI Pro Access

The Pixel 10 launch event can't come soon enough for Google, as leaks and rumors continue to spill all of the company's secrets ahead of the Made by Google event scheduled for August 20. We've seen Pixel 10 leaks all year long, but most of them have focused on design changes, specs, and color choices. More recently, the Pixel 10 details that matter the most to some buyers have started leaking.

We saw some of the exclusive Pixel 10 Gemini AI features leak earlier this week. Before that, the purported prices for the Pixel 10 series appeared in reports. On that note, Google has already unveiled a preorder deal for the Pixel 10 phones via a teaser posted on its online store, without revealing what the specific discount users should expect.

A brand-new leak seems to confirm the Pixel 10 price rumors from a few days ago. According to an image Evan Blass shared on X (via Android Headlines), Pixel 10 buyers will get a free year of Google AI Pro access worth $20 a month (or $240 a year). A previous report said that Google might offer buyers six months of premium AI access, similar to the promos offered to Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 buyers.