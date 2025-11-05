AI Mode Is Now Even Easier To Access On iPhone And Android

Google on Tuesday announced an update for the Google Chrome app that will make it even easier to access AI Mode, the chatbot-like experience that's available in Google Search to users who want to discuss certain topics in greater detail than what the default, keyword-based, Google Search experience has to offer. Specifically, Google made a new AI Mode button that sits under the Google Search bar, next to the Incognito mode, when loading a new tab in Google Chrome on iPhone and Android. The feature will be available to U.S. users initially, but Google plans to roll the new shortcut out to 160 countries in the future, complete with more language support, including Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

The user interface update is minor. Starting a Google Search would make AI Mode available as a separate menu in those markets where AI Mode has been released. However, unlike Google's AI Overviews feature that appears atop Google Search whether you like it or not, the more useful AI Mode is optional. The user has to tap it to interact with Google Search as they would with Gemini or ChatGPT. That's why the button shortcut is so important in the Chrome app for iPhone and Android. It can help people discover the AI Mode feature and start using it for certain Google Search queries. After all, AI Mode doesn't come as a separate app for iPhone or Android.

One caveat is that the Google Search UI change seen below is available only in the Chrome app. As popular as the browser might be, some users might not want to use Chrome on mobile devices.