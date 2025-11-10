NotebookLM's Mobile App Finally Gets Two Important Features It Should Have Had From The Start
NotebookLM has easily proven to be one of Google's best AI-powered apps. The tool has continued to get better — thanks to new updates that added video overviews and other features like the ability to turn your video overviews into anime. When the company finally introduced NotebookLM to mobile, it brought many of the same capabilities as the desktop version. However, there were at least two missing features that should have been there right from the start — flash cards and quizzes.
While these two features might not seem like that big of a deal, NotebookLM has earned a lot of its love thanks to the many useful features people looking to learn new things can find within it. As such, the lack of flash cards or quizzes in the mobile app was a bit of a letdown when the app first came out. Thankfully, Google's latest release remedies this, while also giving you a bit more control over what sources you include in new prompts.
There's more to the update
According to a recent post on Google's blog, the addition of flash cards and quizzes to the mobile app is just one part of a larger update that also includes some improvements to how chat works on mobile. Not only can you use flash cards to help memorize terms and important information, but Google says that chat will now respond to prompts with "50% better quality" thanks to a "4x larger context window and 6x longer conversation memory."
With these new features, not only will the app hopefully be smoother for users on mobile, but it should also be easier to use for studying and creating different notebooks, such as the AI-created notebooks Google offers, based on specific topics that you want to learn. And with the ability to check and uncheck different sources for each prompt, you will have even more control than ever directly on your mobile device.