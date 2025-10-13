Turn Your Notes Into An Anime With NotebookLM's Updated Video Overviews

Google finally started rolling out Video Overviews in NotebookLM a few months ago, making it even easier to turn your notes and research projects into digestible and engaging content. Now, though, it looks like the company is taking giving Video Overviews a stylish upgrade by introducing a series of new styles, including an Anime style.

Google shared news of the update — which has Nano Banana running in the background to make these new styles possible — this week. For anyone that hasn't kept up with Google's AI releases, Nano Banana revolutionized Gemini's image generation potential just a few short weeks ago, even seeing a release in Photoshop. Now, Google has brought the technology to NotebookLM to help breathe some new life into Video Overviews.

And breathe new life it can. The new styles can be applied at any point when creating a new Video Overview, and Google says that they are just one more way for NotebookLM to help you "understand any sources you upload."