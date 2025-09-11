Two Of The Best NotebookLM Features Just Vanished, But Google Has A Solution

NotebookLM has seen plenty of changes since Google's first wide release of the AI app back in 2023. Since then, the app has taken on less of a note-taking appearance and become a bit more of a catch-all for research, whether you're a student, researcher, author, or just need to be able to access specific information in a large pool of data. Google has even released its own AI-generated notebooks so users can test how the system works before importing their own work.

Google has steadily been updating NotebookLM, adding new features like Video Overviews and more. The app has become one of my preferred tools for going through large swaths of content and some of its features have been key to its usability, including the ability to easily create FAQs and Timelines. With the latest update, though, some noticed that Google had made it slightly harder to create FAQs and Timelines, removing the original prompts that have been easily findable in the app for ages.

While it's more difficult to start creating FAQs and Timelines now, it's not impossible. Google has even gone out of its way to highlight just how easy it is in a new thread on X — including giving users the exact prompt they need to generate FAQs.