Nvidia's Killer Gaming App Is About To Be Far Worse

It may not be a great time to be a gamer. As cloud gaming has become a popular option for those without a high-end rig, at least one company is making changes that many hope won't become a trend among other services offering similar services. For those who use it, Nvidia's GeForce NOW can be good for playing Fortnite on your iPhone, but the company is finally applying an old policy to most of its users, which may make things harder for those who love staying glued to the screen.

Released all the way back in 2018 as a beta streaming service for slower machines, Nvidia's GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming platform that lets gamers play hardware-intensive titles on an assortment of potentially underpowered devices. In 2024, the company announced that new subscribers would have a 100-hour time limit each month, and now this rule is essentially being applied to all subscribers at the start of the year, with one exception for certain accounts.

Though customers on the platform before the 2024 news were given over a year to prepare, Nvidia's timing couldn't be worse for some, as it arrives at a time when AI is making it quite difficult for many to build a new computer. While Nvidia claims this will only affect a fraction of active users — and likely casual gamers won't be affected — it nonetheless has many people across the internet searching for alternatives.