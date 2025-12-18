AI Is Going To Make Your Next Computer Cost A Lot More, And It's Pretty Clear Why

Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots has gone through the roof. In July 2025, OpenAI reported that its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, received over 2.5 billion queries every day. It has over 700 million weekly users, an impressive feat considering ChatGPT isn't the only game in town — there's Claude, Gemini, Mistral, Perplexity, Grok, and many others. As we continue to incorporate AI into more aspects of our daily lives, from searching for information on the web to performing tasks, AI companies need to ensure their infrastructure can keep up with the seemingly ever-increasing demand.

That's why massive investments are being pumped into AI companies, with billions directed towards AI-related infrastructure. That means getting more hardware to support AI workloads, from high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) from the likes of Nvidia to more memory and storage. After all, AI hardware is still a computer, just with more power to meet the processing needs of AI workloads.

While massive investments in AI infrastructure are a win for these companies, they have a downside for consumers. It's making personal computers increasingly expensive. In case you've been living under a rock, RAM prices have gone haywire in recent weeks. So much so that CyberPowerPC, a major builder of gaming PCs and workstations, announced on X that they'll adjust their pricing to match the increase in RAM and storage costs.