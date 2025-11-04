Storage May Become A Problem For New Phones, All Thanks To AI

Reports from a few days ago suggested that some smartphone manufacturers may raise prices of new handsets to account for the shortage of chips caused by the AI boom. Separately, a report said Apple was preordering RAM modules in advance from Samsung, as the iPhone-maker wants to ensure a steady memory supply. After all, even the base iPhone 18 is slated to get 12 GB of RAM. Turns out, it's not just RAM chips that might drive smartphone prices up in the future. A new report from TechNowVoice notes that storage chips may also face scarcity due to increasing demand from the AI sector. Large data centers need storage just as much as RAM. Silicon Motion's Gou Jiazhang — a well-connected source in the storage industry — says that all types of memory are experiencing an unprecedented, simultaneous, large-scale shortage.

He said the supply is so constrained that it's causing a panic in the industry, and demand will not be met next year. Gou, whose company is a leading memory-controller supplier, conveyed a story from a recent trip to Korea, where customers were discussing storage capacity, not the price. He explained that suppliers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are prioritizing capacity for HBM3E memory that AI datacenters need. Since each HBM unit uses three times the number of wafers compared to DDR5, this will lead to RAM supply issues that can impact smartphones. Similarly, North American "hyperscalers" are looking for fast SSDs for datacenters. Companies, including U.S. AI firms, are demanding higher-capacity SSDs (64TB/128TB) to make up for HDD shortages.