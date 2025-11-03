Leak Claims Galaxy S26 Launch Event Set For February 25

Previous reports mentioned two significant changes for the Galaxy S26 series. First, Samsung decided to bring back the Plus model and discontinue the Edge. Initially, Samsung wanted to release three models next year: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The poor reception of the Galaxy S25 Edge made Samsung reconsider the strategy. The Galaxy S26 series is now expected to feature the same three models as the previous generations: standard, Plus, and Ultra. The late Galaxy S26 Plus development is one potential cause for delays, and the MT report acknowledges that the lineup reshuffle is responsible for the launch delay.

Also, a few recent reports detailed a notable development on the chip front. The Exynos 2600 is apparently very powerful and easier to mass-produce. As a result, Samsung will use its own chip to power more Galaxy S26 models, including the Ultra. This decision might also lead to launch delays. MT mentions the chip strategy, saying the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be the first Ultra model since the Galaxy S22 series to get an Exynos chip.

Finally, the MT report notes that Samsung has big ambitions for the Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung apparently wants to outperform its rivals when it comes to built-in AI capabilities. The new phones might feature built-in AI agents on top of the expected Galaxy AI and Gemini capabilities. It's unclear what these agents might do for the user. On that note, any launch delay caused by hardware changes should be beneficial to Samsung's AI team, which can use the extra time to refine new Galaxy AI experiences.