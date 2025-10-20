Samsung's Galaxy S26 Launch Might Be Delayed Till March

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked press events usually take place in January or February, but a new report says the Galaxy S26 launch event might get pushed back to March 2026. According to the Greek blog Techmaniacs, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's development is complete, but that of the standard Galaxy S26 still isn't. It's unclear what's holding Samsung back, but reports claim that Samsung has made major changes to the Galaxy S26 lineup. First, an ETNews report on October 1 said that Samsung decided to add the Galaxy S26 Plus to the lineup. Initially, Galaxy S26 series leaks suggested that Samsung wanted to replace the Plus model with the Galaxy S26 Edge.

However, disappointing sales figures of the Galaxy S25 Edge seem to have made Samsung reconsider. As per the report, Samsung might launch four Galaxy S26 models next year. Then, a report from Newspim on October 16 said Samsung decided to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge even though the phone's development was complete. The report cited the same reason: poorer-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, the report didn't indicate any delays, noting that Samsung would unveil three phones in January: the regular Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.