Samsung's Galaxy S26 Launch Might Be Delayed Till March
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked press events usually take place in January or February, but a new report says the Galaxy S26 launch event might get pushed back to March 2026. According to the Greek blog Techmaniacs, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's development is complete, but that of the standard Galaxy S26 still isn't. It's unclear what's holding Samsung back, but reports claim that Samsung has made major changes to the Galaxy S26 lineup. First, an ETNews report on October 1 said that Samsung decided to add the Galaxy S26 Plus to the lineup. Initially, Galaxy S26 series leaks suggested that Samsung wanted to replace the Plus model with the Galaxy S26 Edge.
However, disappointing sales figures of the Galaxy S25 Edge seem to have made Samsung reconsider. As per the report, Samsung might launch four Galaxy S26 models next year. Then, a report from Newspim on October 16 said Samsung decided to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge even though the phone's development was complete. The report cited the same reason: poorer-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, the report didn't indicate any delays, noting that Samsung would unveil three phones in January: the regular Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Galaxy S26 Ultra may support 60W charging speeds
It's unclear where Techmaniacs obtained their information from, but the blog claims Samsung has run into problems with the development and design of the new devices — leading to delays. The report says the development of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is complete, mentioning some of the flagship phone's purported specs. The handset will feature a 10-bit display, with support for up to 1 billion colors. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and 12 GB of RAM will power the internals. The battery capacity is listed as 5,000 mAh – the same as its predecessor. However, Samsung will supposedly debut 60W charging speeds with the new Ultra — allowing the phone to charge from 0-80% in 30 minutes.
As for the Galaxy S26 models, the report only notes they'll feature the Exynos 2600 chip from Samsung. Other details aren't available, as Samsung is still working on the two devices. Interestingly, the Newspim report from a few days ago said the Galaxy S26 Edge cancellation forced Samsung to reconsider the chip strategy for its phones. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus may ship with both Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon chips, depending on the region. Initially, the phone was supposed to feature only Qualcomm chips. Samsung's decision to bring back the Plus might be why the Galaxy S26 launch could be postponed to March. Of course, all this is still speculation, though.