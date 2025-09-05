Massive Galaxy S26 Leak Teases 3 Big Changes For Samsung's Flagship Phones

When the iPhone 17 series launches next week, Apple's biggest rivals might mock the iPhone maker for copying some of their designs. Google could say the horizontal camera bar on the back of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pros is a copy of the Pixel's camera module. Samsung might say it launched an ultra-thin phone before Apple in the form of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The copycat accusations can go the other way around, of course. Google used the iPhone's design and features as inspiration for the Pixel for years. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge might not have been such a high priority without rumors swirling about an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. Put differently, every company in the industry looks to competitors for inspiration, and the image you're about to see proves that point.

Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 dummies, Launching in February, and it looks like Samsung is going with a design very similar to the iPhone 17. pic.twitter.com/z581xHUxph — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 4, 2025

Well-known insider Sonny Dickson posted a photo on X that shows purported dummy units for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The three phones will likely be unveiled in January, so the dummy units in the picture above are probably based on the final designs for the three phones.

The dummy phone in the middle is the Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung's next-generation ultra-thin smartphone that will replace the Galaxy S Plus model in the Galaxy S26 lineup. The large, horizontal camera bar at the top looks almost identical to the camera bar Apple designed for the iPhone 17 Pros. However, the image also shows off two other big changes coming to Galaxy S designs that fans will appreciate.