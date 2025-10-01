Galaxy S26 Plus Reportedly In The Works As Galaxy S25 Edge Sales Disappoint
About a month ago, a Galaxy S26 leak from a trusted insider gave us a look at purported dummy units for the three models in the series: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leak didn't surprise us, considering the Galaxy S26 launch event is coming in early 2026. However, a report from Korean-language website ETNews on Wednesday offers a different perspective. Samsung is reportedly considering releasing a Galaxy S26 Plus model as part of the Galaxy S26 series, as Galaxy S25 Edge sales have disappointed. The Galaxy S26 line may end up featuring four models instead of three, with the Plus acting as a hedge against potentially lower demand for the next-generation Edge model.
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in May, several months before Apple unveiled the iPhone Air. By the time the Air would launch, Samsung could say it was the first to release an ultra-thin flagship smartphone. However, Samsung might have developed the Galaxy S25 Edge exactly because it had knowledge of the imminent arrival of the Air. While that's speculation, it's based on rumors that arose in the lead up to the Galaxy S25 launch. The Galaxy S25 Edge appeared in leaks much later than the other three Galaxy S25 models, similar to what's happening now with the Galaxy S26 Plus. This suggested a delayed development start for the Edge compared to the other Galaxy S models.
ETNews says that Galaxy S25 Edge sales have underperformed, with production dropping since June, a month after the ultra-slim phone's release. The report notes that smartphone sales are concentrated in the first three months after release. By September, Samsung should have had a good idea of what sort of demand it can expect for ultra-slim phones.
Will the Galaxy S26 Plus outsell the Edge?
Samsung reportedly only started work on the Galaxy S26 Plus recently. As a result, the Galaxy S26 series could feature four models instead of the typical three. The Plus model isn't particularly popular with buyers either, but it sells better than the Edge. ETNews says Samsung plans to manufacture 300,000 Galaxy S25 Edge units between September and December, and 500,000 Galaxy S25 Plus units. It's also producing 3.4 million Galaxy S25 Ultra units and 2.9 million Galaxy S25 units during the period.
The Galaxy S25 Edge was supposed to be a replacement for the Plus, similar to how Apple used the iPhone Air to replace the iPhone Plus. Poor sales seem to have thrown a wrench in those plans. The report says Samsung's sales target for the Galaxy S25 series sits at around 37.7 million units. The Plus accounts for 6.7 million units. The Galaxy S25 Ultra tops the list with 17.4 million, while the standard version has a target of about 13.6 million.
The absence of a Galaxy S26 Plus option might hurt Samsung's bottom line. The phone costs around $962 in Korea ($999 in the U.S.). Selling 1 million fewer units would represent about $1 billion in lost revenue. ETNews points out that Samsung can't afford such theoretical losses. As for the iPhone Air, it's too early to tell how well the phone will sell compared to the iPhone Plus model it replaced. At the time of writing, the iPhone Air is currently the only new iPhone available to order online, as all other iPhone 17 versions are sold out.