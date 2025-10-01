Galaxy S26 Plus Reportedly In The Works As Galaxy S25 Edge Sales Disappoint

About a month ago, a Galaxy S26 leak from a trusted insider gave us a look at purported dummy units for the three models in the series: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leak didn't surprise us, considering the Galaxy S26 launch event is coming in early 2026. However, a report from Korean-language website ETNews on Wednesday offers a different perspective. Samsung is reportedly considering releasing a Galaxy S26 Plus model as part of the Galaxy S26 series, as Galaxy S25 Edge sales have disappointed. The Galaxy S26 line may end up featuring four models instead of three, with the Plus acting as a hedge against potentially lower demand for the next-generation Edge model.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in May, several months before Apple unveiled the iPhone Air. By the time the Air would launch, Samsung could say it was the first to release an ultra-thin flagship smartphone. However, Samsung might have developed the Galaxy S25 Edge exactly because it had knowledge of the imminent arrival of the Air. While that's speculation, it's based on rumors that arose in the lead up to the Galaxy S25 launch. The Galaxy S25 Edge appeared in leaks much later than the other three Galaxy S25 models, similar to what's happening now with the Galaxy S26 Plus. This suggested a delayed development start for the Edge compared to the other Galaxy S models.

ETNews says that Galaxy S25 Edge sales have underperformed, with production dropping since June, a month after the ultra-slim phone's release. The report notes that smartphone sales are concentrated in the first three months after release. By September, Samsung should have had a good idea of what sort of demand it can expect for ultra-slim phones.