Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Feature A Breakthrough Exynos 2600 Chip Faster Than Apple's A19 Pro

As per reports, some versions of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may ship with an Exynos 2600 chipset that's supposedly faster than both the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro models and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 expected to power all Galaxy S26 Ultra versions. This is certainly an unexpected development for the Galaxy S Ultra model, since it hasn't used an Exynos chip in four years. What's interesting here is that not one, but two Korean publications offer the same claims regarding the Exynos 2600 benchmarks. It feels like a coordinated leak meant to hype the Exynos 2600 chip, and not necessarily the Galaxy S26 series.

A powerful Exynos 2600 chip would signal to potential clients a return to form. Samsung has already inked deals with Tesla and Apple for autonomous driving chips and iPhone image sensors, respectively. The Exynos 2600's prowess might help the brand secure similar deals in the future. Both Yonhap News and Hankyung relay similar information from Korea. As per reports, the Exynos 2600 chip has either entered mass production or will do so in November — right in time for the Galaxy S26 launch next year. The reports highlight both the performance of the new chip and Samsung Foundry's improved yield.