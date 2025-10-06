iPhone 17 Pro Max Can't Beat The Galaxy S25 Ultra In A Real-Life Speed Test

Plenty of creators might release comparison videos like the ones above. They aim to replicate real-time smartphone use by opening the same set of apps on each device during the first lap, which measures how long each handset takes to load web apps, photo and video editing apps, and games. The second lap involves opening the same apps from the phone's memory and measuring how long the process takes.

Put differently, the test aims to recreate regular smartphone use. We open and reopen apps regularly on our devices, flipping through them for various purposes. We use light web apps and more resource-intensive ones. We play games, and we take and edit photos. The Galaxy S25 Ultra finished the first lap about 13 seconds ahead. The iPhone 17 Pro Max was two seconds faster in the second lap, but not enough to win the test.

The difference between other speed tests and PhoneBuff's lies in the methodology. PhoneBuff uses a robot to open the same set of apps on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra. To ensure the test is as objective as possible, the YouTuber has the two phones running in similar conditions, including screen brightness, room temperature, and proximity to the Wi-Fi point. Therefore, PhoneBuff's tests might be more objective than similar clips found on social media.

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the clear winner in this test, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users should not worry about performance issues. The new iPhones are fast and reliable. They'll offer great performance, and the extra cooling should maintain stable performance for longer. The only way to observe the speed differences in the video above is to use both phones.