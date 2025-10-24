Galaxy S26 Plus Production Delays Could Affect Launch Timeline

Samsung fans eagerly waiting for the Galaxy S26 launch early next year will be disappointed to hear that the flagship series might be delayed. Traditionally, Samsung launches a new Galaxy S series early in the year, with Unpacked events scheduled for January or February. However, that might not happen in 2026. According to a report from Korean news site The Elec, the Galaxy S26 Plus will head to mass production only in January. This might make it impossible for Samsung to announce the new phones as early as previous generations.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to account for about half of the Galaxy S26 orders next year, will be mass-produced in January. The Elec notes that Samsung will manufacture the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus a month later. Samsung reportedly planned to manufacture three Galaxy S26 models in December, but at the time the Galaxy S26 Edge was part of next year's lineup. Samsung scrapped the ultra-thin model due to disappointing sales and decided to replace it with the Galaxy S26 Plus. While Samsung completed development for the base Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Plus will need one to two months to be ready for mass production.

The report also notes that manufacturing logistics dictate how Samsung goes about mass-producing the new phones. For example, the OLED panel for the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been approved, but the screens for the standard and Plus models will get approvals in December. Other components for the three phones will be manufactured in November, while specific parts will head to production in December, only after development of all three phones is completed.