The Base iPhone 18 Is Set To Feature 12GB Of RAM, Just Like The Pro Models
Three of the four iPhone models Apple unveiled in September this year feature 12 GB of RAM, with the standard iPhone 17 being the only exception. It's limited to 8GB of memory. However, a new report from Korea says its successor — the iPhone 18 — will be bumped up to 12 GB of RAM, though buyers will have to wait until early 2027 to get their hands on the phone. According to The Bell, Apple is already buying LPDDR5X memory units from Samsung, looking to secure its supply for the iPhone 18 series and ensure that pressure from AI companies doesn't impact RAM availability. The report says that Apple preordered 13 million LPDDR5X packages from Samsung, indicating that more orders will follow.
Apple chose the 12 GB memory option despite Samsung also producing 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM modules for mobile devices. Notably, the report makes no mention of the second-generation iPhone Air or the first-generation iPhone Fold. It's also unclear if the iPhone 18e, which should launch in the spring of 2027 alongside the base iPhone 18, would feature 12 GB of RAM. As The Bell notes, Apple's push to expand RAM capacity on the iPhone is tied to AI features. While Apple Intelligence is lagging behind competitors, Apple is expected to eventually catch up.
Will the base iPhone 18 cost more?
Apple started adding more RAM last year when all iPhone 16 models were equipped with 8 GB of memory to support AI workflows. Also, Apple upgraded the RAM on the base MacBook Air to 16 GB to ensure the laptop can handle AI tasks. The Bell points out that Apple is also trying to source iPhone 18 RAM modules from other memory makers, including SK Hynix and Micron. However, only Samsung might be able to meet Apple's increased demand. Apple wants a specific type of memory: LPDDR5X DRAM built on the 1b (10-nm-class 5th-gen) node. Samsung's rivals routinely reserve that node for High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in AI servers, which gives Samsung an advantage. The report also notes the unprecedented supply-demand imbalance in the DRAM industry, as HBM needs have strained supply.
A recent report suggested the A20 chips Apple is producing for the iPhone 18 series will be more expensive to manufacture. iPhone 18 price hikes might be expected as a result. The more expensive RAM could also impact the prices of other smartphones in the coming years. On that note, the $799 base iPhone 17 has been a massive success for Apple. The standard iPhone 17 is almost as good as the Pro models, aside from RAM capacity, processor type, and camera hardware. It'll be interesting to see if Apple raises prices for the standard iPhone 18 come early 2027.