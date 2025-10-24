The Base iPhone 18 Is Set To Feature 12GB Of RAM, Just Like The Pro Models

Three of the four iPhone models Apple unveiled in September this year feature 12 GB of RAM, with the standard iPhone 17 being the only exception. It's limited to 8GB of memory. However, a new report from Korea says its successor — the iPhone 18 — will be bumped up to 12 GB of RAM, though buyers will have to wait until early 2027 to get their hands on the phone. According to The Bell, Apple is already buying LPDDR5X memory units from Samsung, looking to secure its supply for the iPhone 18 series and ensure that pressure from AI companies doesn't impact RAM availability. The report says that Apple preordered 13 million LPDDR5X packages from Samsung, indicating that more orders will follow.

Apple chose the 12 GB memory option despite Samsung also producing 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM modules for mobile devices. Notably, the report makes no mention of the second-generation iPhone Air or the first-generation iPhone Fold. It's also unclear if the iPhone 18e, which should launch in the spring of 2027 alongside the base iPhone 18, would feature 12 GB of RAM. As The Bell notes, Apple's push to expand RAM capacity on the iPhone is tied to AI features. While Apple Intelligence is lagging behind competitors, Apple is expected to eventually catch up.