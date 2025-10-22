iPhone 18 Might Be More Expensive Due To Pricey A20 Chip

Over the past few years, Apple has done an impressive job of keeping iPhone pricing relatively steady. Despite increasingly advanced — and at times costlier — components, the price of an entry-level iPhone hasn't changed at all in six years. This year's entry-level iPhone 17 starts at $799, a price point which has been in place since 2020's iPhone 12. Indeed, the only notable iPhone price increase in recent years has been the iPhone 17 Pro, which starts at $1,099 — about $100 more than previous iPhone Pro models.

With that said, a new report from the China Times relays that Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup may be pricier across the board. The reason for the possible price hike is that the manufacturing process behind Apple's upcoming A20 processor is markedly more expensive than previous A-series processors. This is due to the fact that the A20 is the first chip to feature TSMC's 2 nm manufacturing process. As a result, the price of producing the A20 will reportedly be 50% higher than the A19.

While TSMC has traditionally offered Apple discounts due to the sheer volume of orders the iPhone maker places, the capital expenditure required to produce the A20 is sufficiently high that Apple might have to absorb the added cost and pass it along to consumers. It's also possible that Apple may reserve chips manufactured with TSMC's 2 nm process exclusively for its iPhone Pro models. This strategy would make sense, as it would help differentiate the iPhone 18 Pro from the entry-level model.